Man arrested after claiming to be missing child due in court

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge will hear next week whether a plea deal has been reached in the case of a 24-year-old man charged with lying about being a long-missing child.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati has a Jan. 8 status conference scheduled for Brian Michael Rini. Barrett has ruled that Rini is competent to stand trial, but a transcript made available recently shows that Rini’s public defender told the judge there had been discussions about resolving the case without a trial.

Rini is accused of pretending to be Timmothy Pitzen, an Illinois boy who has been missing since 2011.

Rini has been held without bond since last April.

A message was sent to his attorney seeking comment.