Man, 96, hands out crosses, kindness to everyone he meets

GIBBONSBURG, Ohio (CNN) — Age is nothing but a number for 96-year-old Tony Piccluto.

The Gibbonsburg resident said the key to living a good, long life is to just keep moving.

Piccluto said he is blessed, and he’s paying it forward — 13,000 crosses at a time.

“My wife died 32 years ago and I had to find something to do,” he said. “First, I started making birdhouses. I made quite a few of them, probably gave a thousand away.”

Piccluto switched from birdhouses to wooden crosses about six or seven years ago. He said he started out making them for friends and family, but the more he made, the more people wanted them.

“They’re called pocket crosses,” he said. “I’ve heard a couple of people put them in their pocket and they keep rubbing it until all of the stain comes off of it. Right now, I’m up to 13,000. I can’t keep up with the demand.”

Piccluto’s dedication has impressed many in his sphere.

“Tony is one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met,” said Rich Harman, mayor of nearby Woodville. “He’s full of energy, he’s 96 years old…he mows his own yard, does his own cooking and he works in that shop of his in his garage.”

Piccluto’s pending birthday isn’t going to slow him down.

“I’ll be 97 in July,” he said. “I got it made. I’m blessed.”

Piccluto gives the crosses to just about everyone he meets.

“If I start talking to somebody, they got a cross in their hand,” he said. “I won’t take no money, I won’t take a cent for it.”

The wood for the crosses is donated by a friend of Piccluto, who admits he is blind in one eye, which makes it hard sometimes to follow the lines while cutting the crosses.

“Got a good friend, Al Williams, he runs a sawmill and he gives me all my wood for free,” he said.

“I furnish the wood and Tony does all of the work,” Williams said. “I think that everybody has one of his crosses.”

While the garage at his home serves as Piccluto’s main workshop for the cutting of the crosses, other areas of the house have been converted to space used to finish the crosses.

“I turned my wife’s laundry room into my paint room,” he said. “Oh, she would love it, she would love it.”

Piccluto is known throughout the area for his crosses.

“He’s amazing,” Harman said. “I have one in my truck and one in my pocket.”

Williams has a couple crosses, too.

“This is the first day I’ve had this one. I gave the other one I had in my pocket to somebody yesterday,” he said.