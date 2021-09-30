LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) and Lordstown Motors have reached an agreement in principle to work jointly on electric vehicle programs at the Lordstown Motors plant. The agreement is non-binding.

Foxconn will purchase approximately $50 million of Lordstown Motors’ common stock and will buy the assembly plant for $230 million if details can be worked out.

Foxconn would then build the Endurance for Lordstown Motors in the facility.

In addition, the facility would serve as a speed-to-market asset that would also support Foxconn’s partner and customer Fisker Inc.

Foxconn is a partner of Apple and is headquartered in Taiwan. It’s a multinational electronics contract manufacturing company and is the world’s largest iPhone maker.

Foxconn has been planning to build electric vehicles and was hoping to get things rolling in 2023. A plant in Wisconsin was looking like a possibility but that never happened.

Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi tweeted after the announcement was officially made just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Looking forward to a great partnership with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn).



Great for Ohio and great for our team. #RideWithLordstown pic.twitter.com/i5cXdOgFVp — Dan Ninivaggi (@NinivaggiDan) September 30, 2021

Lordstown Motors acquired the plant less than two years ago from General Motors. The company is currently working on getting its Endurance pickup truck ready for production.

Thursday’s news also sent the price of Lordstown Motors’ stock up.

At noon, it was trading at $8.02 a share. That’s a 66-cent increase from Wednesday — a jump of 8.9 percent.

At its highest Thursday morning, it was up 18 percent.

We are still working to find out more details on the reported agreement and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we learn more.