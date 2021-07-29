Maggie Barrie’s family and fans watch from seats at Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a big night for one local family, as Maggie Barrie — who ran for OSU and Worthington Kilbourne — took to the Olympic stage Thursday night.

The family gathered in Easton for a watch party. There was pure joy and excitement on her family’s faces as she ran her very first 100-meter dash race tonight.

She placed second in her heat and has moved on to race again here which is scheduled between 11:30pm and midnight our time.

Barrie is running for her parent’s home country of Sierra Leone. She was training for the 400 but because of clerical error she was put into the 100 meters.

Here’s what her family had to say moments after her first qualifying sprint.

“If she gets through that she’ll be in the semi-finals, which would be amazing so we’re hoping she’ll build on this success and run even faster in the second round,” said her father, Andrew Barrie.

Her brother Samba added, “I’m just so happy that she got the chance to run in the Olympics too and one day I want to be in the Olympics too!”

Maggie’s dad had this message to put out in the universe for Maggie before her next race — he urged her to get out of the blocks fast!