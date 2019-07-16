Lucas County security guard who pulled gun on uniformed officer pleads not guilty

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (CNN) — A security guard who pulled a gun on a Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy at an IRS office plead not guilty in his first court appearance Monday since the now-viral incident.

Surveillance video shows Sean Eklund, 33, pulling a gun on Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Gaston. The incident happened on May 31 of this year.

Gaston was in his full uniform when he stopped at the IRS office.

Gaston said Eklund told him to put his gun in his car and pointed a gun at his back, then escorted him out when he refused at gunpoint.

Eklund is charged with aggravated menacing.

Gaston said he thought he was going to be shot.

“I would say, clearly your training is lacking and the fact that you went from 0 to 100, lethal force, is unacceptable,” he said.

Gaston has filed a civil lawsuit against Eklund saying he suffered emotional distress and lost wages.

