Northeastern Ohio llama featured in wedding becomes internet famous

The bride's brother told his sister if she ever got married, he was bringing a llama -- so Shocky's owners got a call

by: WKBN Staff

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Shocky the Llama has become an internet sensation — and he’s from a farm in Lowellville.

Shocky was a special guest at an Ohio wedding recently.

We got a chance to meet him Friday. He was all dressed up in that famous tuxedo.

The bride’s brother told his sister if she ever got married, he was bringing a llama. He posted the picture on social media and the rest is history.

“My mom got a phone call about a guy that wanted a llama at a wedding,” said Charlene Arendas, with Spacey Acres Llama Ranch. “We didn’t know the whole story behind it until we actually got to the wedding, but he wanted to rent a llama for a couple hours and said his sister was going to be real excited to see the llama at the wedding. And he was going to commission a tux for the llama, so we had to get his measurements to him.”

Shocky is a performance llama, which means he does costume classes, competes in obstacle courses and attends special events.

5 years ago I promised my sister I would bring a llama to her wedding from pics

W3Schools