LORAIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in northeast Ohio say officers were attacked by a large group of people Tuesday evening.

It happened in the area of West 13th Street and Brownell Avenue in Lorain. Officers were responding to a report of a large disturbance.

They say officers were confronted by 150 individuals, some of whom were yelling threats and racial slurs, WJW reported.

Police say when officers tried to arrest people in the group who tried to charge at officers, the crowd interfered so the suspects could get away. One person jumped on the back of an officer when he tried to make an arrest.

Several people were arrested. According to police, one of those arrested had two loaded handguns.