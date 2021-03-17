Lorain Co. man charged with assaulting a police officer during Capitol riots

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Federal authorities arrested a man from Lorain County, accused of attacking a Capitol police officer during the Jan. 6 riots.

Clifford MacKrell was released on $20,000 bond.

He faces a long list of charges including assaulting an officer and entering a restricted building without lawful authority.

The FBI tracked MacKrell down after someone recognized him from photos of the attack.

A search of his social media revealed lots of evidence including Facebook Messenger conversations with someone as the riot was unfolding.

MacKrell is 20 years old and a 2018 graduate of Wellington High School.