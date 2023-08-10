Video above is about another Buc-ee’s opening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have wanted a Buc-ee’s closer, your wish will soon come true. Buc-ee’s is coming to Huber Heights!

According to a post from the Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore, the new Buc-ee’s location will sit at the intersection of OH-235 and I-70 in the northwest corner.

“You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches,” Mayor Gore said. “Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-cee’s.”

Opening its first location in Texas in 1982, Buc’ee’s has focused its expansion on more locations in the state and then in the southeastern U.S.

Currently, the closest Buc-ee’s to the Miami Valley is located off I-75 in Richmond, Kentucky.