YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday afternoon on Youngstown’s south side, family and friends of a Campbell man who has been missing for 10 days gathered to search the area where he was last seen.

The man these people were looking for is 33-year-old Randy Michaels. He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 16, leaving a bar along East Midlothian Boulevard.

The family is circulating pictures of Randy, hoping someone will notice him and contact them. They don’t have much information to go on.

About 10 people gathered at Ipe Field on Midlothian Boulevard to both support Randy’s mother, Lisa Michaels, and to search the wooded area around the park, hoping to find some evidence of Randy’s disappearance.

A few of them hiked into the thick woods around the park, walking over downed limbs and creating their own paths. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, they’ve found nothing.

His mother says she last heard from him on Saturday, May 15, around 6:30 p.m. They would talk multiple times a day.

Lisa: “Nobody has seen him or heard from him.”

Anchor/reporter Stan Boney: “What are you hoping to accomplish today?”

Lisa: “Some information, some inkling of where my son is, answers to where he is. Is he alive? Is he being held against his will for whatever reason? Anything that could lead me to my son.”

Boney: “Do you have anything to go on at all?”

Lisa: “Nothing at all.”

Wednesday afternoon, Lisa received her 11th phone call of the day from a New Mexico number claiming they had her son and wanting $1,500 in ransom money. After asking to talk with Randy several times, they hung up.

Some of Randy’s friends said there have been all kinds of rumors of where he might be, but no one has provided any concrete evidence.

The Youngstown Police Department said a missing persons report was filed on May 22, but we were unable to get ahold of anyone about how the investigation is going.

