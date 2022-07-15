Editor’s Note: Some of the details may be disturbing.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Jayland Walker was shot by police 46 times when officers killed him after a chase on June 27.

Jayland Walker

The findings were released Friday by Summit County Medical Examiner, Dr. Lisa Kohler.

Police tried to stop Walker for a minor traffic violation the night he was killed. Walker led police on a chase, where officers said he fired a shot. Eventually, Walker got out of the vehicle and ran on foot. He was unarmed and wearing a ski mask. Eight officers who were on the scene said they perceived a threat and opened fire.

Jayland was shot in the head, torso, pelvis, legs, arms and knees, the autopsy showed.

Initially, the medical examiner said the 25-year-old had more than 60 wounds to his body. In the press conference Friday, the medical examiner said 46 of those were gunshot entrances or graze injuries – bullets that hit Jayland but didn’t pierce the skin.

The medical examiner did not determine whether Walker fired a shot. They said gunshot residue testing is unreliable and therefore did not conduct the residue tests to see if he fired the gun that was in his vehicle.

Walker’s toxicology report showed no sign of drugs or alcohol.

The medical examiner listed out the following in a breakdown of how many times he was shot.

Autopsy determined that 46 gunshot entrances or graze injuries

15 gunshot wounds to his torso

17 gunshot wounds to his pelvis and upper legs

1 shot to the face

The autopsy was completed on June 27 and June 28, the medical examiner said.

The autopsy also showed officers at the scene attempted medical intervention. His body had tourniquets and a defibrillator.

Walker was also handcuffed when he arrived at the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner indicated that it is not an unusual practice, by explaining they keep a handcuff key at the office for that very purpose.

The eight officers who shot Jayland are on routine administrative leave.

The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the police killing of Walker. The medical examiner said the autopsy will be turned over to OSBI.

Archived blog:

Walker was killed by 8 police officers on June 27

A previous report said Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body.

Autopsy was completed on June 27, 28

Autopsy completed by doctor, signed off by medical examiner

Autopsy determined that 46 gunshot entrances or graze injuries

15 gunshot wounds to his torso

17 gunshot wounds to his pelvis and upper legs

1 shot to the face

8 shots to the arms and right hand

5 gunshot wounds to the knees

His toxicology showed no signs of drugs or alcohol

They did not do gunshot residue testing

5 of the 46 shots entered the back of Walker’s body

15 exit wounds

Walker’s body showed medical intervention was taken, including tourniquets, defibrillator

Walker was handcuffed when the medical examiner received his body

Autopsy report will be given to the Ohio State Bureau of Investigation, who is investigating the killing