LeBron James gets heated over PA announcer’s call during son’s basketball game in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron’s own LeBron James was back in town this weekend for a game at his alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, but this time it was his son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. on the court.

As the game wrapped up, however, LeBron reportedly took issue with one of the comments made by the game’s announcer.

Bronny had drawn a foul and the person calling the game reportedly said the ref’s decision had to do with who his father was. LeBron reportedly took exception with that and told the announcer not to use his name during Bronny’s game, as he is his own person.

Watch part of the heated moment, which even stopped the game, in the video below:

As LeBron’s current team, the Los Angeles Lakers are long out of the NBA playoffs, the dad has had plenty of time to watch his son from the sidelines during summer high school basketball club games.

Bronny is going to be a junior in high school next year. His team reportedly ended up losing the game 73-69.