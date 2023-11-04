(NEXSTAR) — While an estimated 252,000 people moved to Ohio last year, nearly 197,000 decided to pack up their things and leave the Buckeye State.

It was Florida that gained the most former Ohio residents, as an estimated 27,000 decided to trade in their snow pants for swim trunks. Another 12,000 opted for a warmer climate as well, navigating their U-Hauls to Texas.

Others leaving Ohio didn’t travel as far.

Census estimates show neighboring Kentucky received the second-most ex-Ohioans at 12,600. In total, nearly 49,000 Ohio residents packed up and headed to a neighboring state.

Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania each received about 10,700 residents while about 4,300 opted for West Virginia.

The least popular destinations for those on the move, according to Census estimates, were Plains states or those in New England. The data reported zero people moved from Ohio to North Dakota last year, despite nearly 500 North Dakotans move to Ohio.

South Dakota also received very few former Buckeyes at 120. Rhode Island gained the same amount, while Vermont gained just 20.

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

Over 11.7 million people call Ohio home, according to 2022 Census data.