Ohio lawmakers to vote on $1B rescue for state’s 2 nuclear plants

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nuclear Plants Bailout Ohio_318237

FILE  In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. Testimony submitted to Ohio lawmakers largely opposes a proposed special fee on FirstEnergy Corp.’s customers in the state, The Plain Dealer reported Thursday, June 8, 2017, […]

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Lawmakers are planning a final vote on legislation that would give Ohio’s nuclear plants roughly $1 billion through 2026 by adding a new fee onto electricity bills.

Backers say the financial lifeline for the plants is needed to prevent them from closing within the next two years.

The Ohio House plans to vote on the measure Tuesday after lawmakers in the Senate approved the plan last week. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has said he intends to sign it into law.

Critics say the state’s residents and businesses shouldn’t be forced to pay a fee that will benefit the nuclear plants’ owners.

Opponents led by the natural gas industry have vowed to ask voters to overturn the legislation in a statewide referendum next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools