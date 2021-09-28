Lawmakers question DeWine administration’s possible ties to First Energy, House Bill 6 scandal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A group of lawmakers is calling for transparency from the DeWine administration about its possible ties to House Bill 6 and First Energy.

The bill is at the center of what’s been called the largest bribery scandal in Ohio’s history.

Tuesday’s call comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s legislative director Mike McCarthy stepped down last week.

Democratic representatives want the DeWine administration to release documents linked to the scandal.

They are also calling for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to investigate First Energy’s spending, including the money used to buy naming rights for the Cleveland Brown’s stadium.

“Since the naming rights contract was agreed to, First Energy has declared bankruptcy,” said State Rep. Kent Smith (D-Euclid). “In March 2018 and more recently in July, agreed to pay a $230 million fine for their part in the House Bill 6 scandal.”

A representative with DeWine’s office called this a fishing expedition and said that no one in the governor’s administration has been questioned or subpoenaed in the case.