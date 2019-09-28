Lawmaker who lost bid to remain Ohio House speaker resigns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio House speaker who lost a contentious bid to retain the post is resigning.

State Rep. Ryan Smith submitted a resignation letter Thursday.

The Gallia County Republican departs Oct. 3 to become president of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. He faced term limits next year.

In a response letter, current Speaker Larry Householder called it “unfortunate” the two competed. He pledged to work with Ryan in the future.

The two Republicans fought a months-long battle for the House speakership.

Caucus members chose Smith last session to succeed Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who resigned in April 2018 amid an FBI probe. In January, Householder edged Smith out of keeping the job this session by gaining 52 of 99 votes.