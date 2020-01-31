Law officials looking for prisoner mistakenly released on bond by Ohio court

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WCMH) — Officials say a southern Ohio court mistakenly released a prisoner that was still facing years in a Michigan prison.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections, Talleon Stephon Brazil was serving time in the Saginaw Correctional Facility when he was picked up by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in Portsmouth, Ohio, Jan. 14, to face a series of drug-related charges.

MDOC officials say Brazil was improperly released on bond, Jan. 21, by authorities in Ohio, and was picked up by members of his family.

Brazil was sentenced to 15-40 years in prison on Feb. 26, 2010 in Wayne County, Michigan for unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon, and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.

Brazil could be back in the Detroit area, according to the MDOC, who notified the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office of the mistake, Thursday.

Brazil, 31, is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 205 pounds. MDOC says anyone with information on Brazil’s whereabouts should call 911.