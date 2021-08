COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday is the final day to get those back-to-school supplies — both online and in-person — for a lower cost.

Ohio’s annual tax-free weekend comes to an end Sunday night.

The items that qualify for tax exemption are: clothing priced $75 or less, school supplies priced $20 or less, school instructional materials priced $20 or less.

The savings end at midnight.