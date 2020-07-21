LaRose refers Householder campaign related finance violations to Ohio Elections Commission

This Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 file photo shows Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R), of District 72, stands at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. FBI agents were at the farm of Householder on Tuesday morning, hours ahead of a planned announcement of a $60 million bribe investigation by federal prosecutors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH)-–Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred nineteen apparent or alleged violations of Ohio campaign finance laws to the Ohio Elections Commission.

These 19 allegations are directly connected to the 82-page Criminal Complaint that was publicly released today against State Representative Larry Householder, Jeff Longstreth, Neil Clark, Matthew Borges and Juan Cespedes.

“For those of us who answer the call to public service with a sincere desire to serve as good stewards of the public trust, today’s events are deeply disappointing,” said LaRose in a news release. “Sadly, today’s Criminal Complaint is a reminder that some enter public life seeking to accumulate personal power and to enrich themselves. Those who do so are not fit to hold public office.”

Some of the alleged and apparent violations of Ohio’s campaign finance laws are:

acceptance of direct corporate contributions

failure to file a complete and accurate campaign finance statement

converting campaign funds for personal benefit

READ the entire Ohio Elections Commission complaint here

The release further states these 19 items likely do not represent a comprehensive list of violations of Ohio laws by the named defendants. Secretary LaRose, his elections law team, and his campaign finance division will continue to review the relevant campaign finance reports and make additional referrals as violations become known.