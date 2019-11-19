Klobuchar 1st Democrat for president to file in Ohio primary

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a presidential forum at the California Democratic Party’s convention Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has become the first 2020 presidential candidate to register for Ohio’s March primary.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says the Minnesota senator filed the required paperwork on Monday. Elections officials still must verify her petitions.

Klobuchar was positioned as the most prominent Midwestern candidate in the field when she joined the race in February. She’s now among 18 Democrats running for president in a field that’s been growing as primary season nears.

This summer, Ohio lawmakers voted to move Ohio’s primary to March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. Democrats complained conflicting with parades and other holiday festivities could make voting and finding poll workers difficult.

The perennial swing state elected Republican President Donald Trump in 2016, after twice supporting Democrat Barack Obama.