Klan group plans another rally in Dayton

DAYTON, OH – MAY 25: The Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana and affiliated members hold a rally at Courthouse Square on May 25, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. The members were protected by two barricade fences and a multitude of police officers. Around 1,000 counter demonstrators came to protest the Indiana based white supremacist group of whom there were less than a dozen. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A Ku Klux Klan group that caused disruption with a rally in Ohio last year has applied to hold another one this year.

The Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana has asked for a permit for a Sept. 5 rally in Dayton. Montgomery County’s administrator says the application hasn’t yet been approved.

Mayor Nan Whaley says she’s angry. The application says at least 10 people want to speak publicly while defending “white Christian American rights.” F

ewer than 10 people rallied last May on Dayton’s courthouse square, outnumbered by hundreds of anti-Klan protesters. A massive police presence kept order without significant clashes.