CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers may have been trailing the New York Knicks at the time, but when the Kiss Cam landed on a couple at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Tuesday night, one man took it as a sign to get serious.

Getting on one knee in front of the woman next to him, whom we can only assume is his girlfriend, the man showed her a ring and she covered her face with her hands in complete shock.

While it’s unclear that she officially said yes, the pair went on to smooch before the camera pulled away to show more of the Cavaliers in action.

WJW photo

WJW photo

The proposal took place in the early moments of the game, and perhaps inspired the Cavs to get down to business themselves, with them taking a big lead going into the fourth quarter.

The happy couple’s names were not mentioned on the big screen, but we wish them every happiness.