Kings Island releases first-person view of new roller coaster Orion

MASON, OH (WCMH) — Kings Island is set to open in a few weeks, and on Friday the amusement park released a video from its newest roller coaster to help drum up excitement.

The “Orion” roller coaster is one of only seven giga coasters in the world, a class of coasters having a height or drop of 300-399 ft, and today Kings Island released a first-person view from the ride.

Orion will plunge riders down a 300-foot drop before sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills at speeds of up to 91mph. Orion is Kings Island’s tallest, fastest and longest steel coaster.

The park will open for season passholders with a reservation on Thursday, July 2. Reservations and more information is available on the park’s website, www.visitkingsisland.com