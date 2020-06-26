Kings Island releases first-person view of new roller coaster Orion

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

MASON, OH (WCMH) — Kings Island is set to open in a few weeks, and on Friday the amusement park released a video from its newest roller coaster to help drum up excitement.  

The “Orion” roller coaster is one of only seven giga coasters in the world, a class of coasters having a height or drop of 300-399 ft, and today Kings Island released a first-person view from the ride.  

Orion will plunge riders down a 300-foot drop before sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills at speeds of up to 91mph. Orion is Kings Island’s tallest, fastest and longest steel coaster. 

The park will open for season passholders with a reservation on Thursday, July 2. Reservations and more information is available on the park’s website, www.visitkingsisland.com 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools