Kings Island coaster closes after 33 years

KINGS ISLAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Vortex, a steel coaster in operation for the last 33 seasons, offered its last ride Sunday at Kings Island.

Since it opened in 1987, the Vortex has given more than 46 million rides.

Kings Island announced in September that the ride would be closing for good at the end of the fall season, which was Sunday. Since the announcement, roller coaster enthusiasts of all stripes sought out one last ride, boosting ridership by more than 100,000 riders this year than last.

According to the theme park, most steel coasters last between 25 and 30 years. With 33 years of operation, the Vortex has “simply reached the end of its service life,” the park wrote.

The coaster is the seventh-most ridden ride of all time at the park. At the time of its opening, the Vortex was the tallest, full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world and the first roller coaster in the world with six inversions.