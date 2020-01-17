Kings Island announces opening date of new roller coaster

MASON, OH (WCMH) — The newest addition to Kings Island’s lineup of roller coasters is set to open this spring.

On Friday, it was announced that opening day for the 364-acre amusement park as well as its newest roller coaster, is set for April 11.

That’s when park goers can take the first rides on Orion, the tallest, fastest, longest steel coaster at Kings Island.

It’s one of only seven giga coasters in the world. Giga coasters are roller coasters that have a height or drop between 300 to 399 feet.

Riders will drop 300 feet on the first hill and then take off on a high-speed journey over seven more hills and more than 5,000 feet of track. The coaster will reach speeds up to 91 miles per hour.

Kings Island also announced there will be a job fair this Saturday from 10a to 2pm where on-the-spot job offers will be made for roles throughout the park. More than 5,000 positions are available including Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Games & Arcade, Ride Operators, Park Services, Admissions and Security.