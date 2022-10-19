Kings Island has announced some new additions and updates for its 2023 season. The amusement park is adding a new themed area called Adventure Port.

MASON, Ohio (WCMH) — Kings Island has announced some new additions and updates for its 2023 season.

The amusement park is adding a new themed area called Adventure Port. According to the park’s website, the area will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone and include two new family rides.

The new area’s overall vibe is described as “an ancient civilization and its mighty city carved out of stone” that has “lured travelers from around the globe to this bustling port community for more than a century.”

Kings Island Adventure Port new for 2023. Courtesy: Kings Island

Kings Island Sol Spin. Courtesy: Kings Island

Kings Island Cargo Loco. Courtesy: Kings Island

Kings Island Enrique’s. Courtesy: Kings Island

Kings Island the Mercado. Courtesy: Kings Island

The park’s website provides elaborate depictions of the two new rides:

Sol Spin: This recently discovered mechanism appears to be an immense sun disk created by an ancient civilization. Climb aboard these open air, suspended passenger vehicles to experience the thrill of flying 60 feet through the air at 25 mph.

Cargo Loco: Need a company to ship your goods? Look no further than the Arrow Cargo Company. Their methods might be a little dizzying, but they’ll get your freight from Point A to Point B…eventually. Check out the shipping barrels for yourself and get ready for the trip of your life!

There will also be “enhanced theming” for the park’s Adventure Express rollercoaster. A news release states the coaster, which opened in 1991, will be getting a fresh coat of paint as it transforms into “a treasure hunting mine train expedition in search of a forbidden temple.”

“What I love about Adventure Port is that we’ve taken parts of the Adventure Express story and built upon it to create this new themed area,” said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island in a news release. “When guests who have been coming to the park for years visit this area for the first time, the story will feel familiar, but it will be told in a whole new way.”

Food and drink options are getting a refresh as well, with Hank’s Mexican Grill rebranding to Enrique’s and the Bier Garten being swapped out for a portside Mercado “watering hole.”