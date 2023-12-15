*For previous coverage, watch above.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A former Shaker Heights police officer and his family learned Friday that they will get to keep the K-9 that’s been with their family since 2018.

The Shaker Heights City Council held a special meeting at noon to decide whether to change an ordinance that prevented the city from retiring Igor and selling him to former officer Chad Hagan and his family.

During the meeting, the police chief recommended amending the current Shaker Heights law to allow them to sell a K-9 still fit for service, with the understanding of the price it would take to replace the K-9 on the force.

Shaker Heights City Council unanimously decided to amend the law.

“On behalf of Officer Chad Hagen, Jr. and his family, I am pleased to announce that Hagan’s canine partner, Igor, will return home today thanks to the City of Shaker HEights’ willingness to work cooperatively to address the complicated matter and find a legal way to balance the desires of the Hagan family and responsibilities of the City,” the family lawyer said in a release. “Officer Hagen, Igor and the rest of the Hagen family are truly grateful for all of the support they have received.”

According to a press release from the City of Shaker Heights, the new amendment of the city law says a Shaker Heights Police Department officer who leaves the K-9 unit while their K-9 partner is still fit for duty is now permitted to take ownership of the dog if they provide sufficient compensation to the city for the purchase of a replacement dog, training for the dog and a police handler and all associated costs, which are determined by the chief of police.

Hagan recently left the Shaker Heights Police Department. He said he did it to be closer to home and his growing family.

The case has garnered attention from around the world, including from animal rights group PETA.

Igor was in a kennel for more than two weeks, after the family had to surrender him. Now, the family will be purchasing Igor from the Shaker Heights Police Department for $16,500.

“We genuinely appreciate the love of animals that has inspired so many people from across the country and beyond to share their thoughts on this situation,” Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss said. “Our ordinance, which reflects long-standing state law and was known to Officer Hagan, did not provide the authority to address situations when a police officer leaves the department in advance of the retirement of their canine. Today’s Council action to amend the ordinance enables the amicable resolution reached today.”