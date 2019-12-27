Judge sets above-average bond for man accused of having nude photos of Canfield girl

Judge Molly Johnson said she was concerned that Hussain may be a flight risk as he is in the country on a visa from Saudi Arabia

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Chicago man accused of having nude photos of a teen girl from Canfield went before a judge Friday.

Bond was set at $35,000 for 19-year-old Rayan Hussain.

Hussain is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Prosecutors say Hussain met the 14-year-old girl online and traveled from Chicago to meet up with her.

Nude photos of the girl were found on Hussain’s phone, according to police.

Judge Molly Johnson set bail $11,000 higher than usual, saying she is concerned that Hussain may be a flight risk.

“I do have concerns because of the severity of the charges, but more importantly, because you don’t have any ties to the area, and I do have concerns that you may be incentivized to leave town and not make your future court dates,” Johnson said.

Hussain told the judge he has a brother in Chicago and that he does not have a job. He said he is a student at “Harper” [College in Illinois] and needs a court-appointed attorney.

Police say they found two passports and a $13,000 check in Hussain’s vehicle. He told the judge he is in the country on a visa from Saudi Arabia.

He will be back in court January 3.