Judge dismisses lawsuit from Ohio police and fire retirees against pension board

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit against the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund by retirees over a change in the health insurance plans.

The lawsuit, filed in December in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, claimed the Ohio Police and Fire Board breached a contract by changing rules to retirees healthcare plans.

Starting at the beginning of 2019, Ohio police and fire retirees were moved from a group insurance plan to a stipend system that forces them to buy private, individual plans.

Retirees accused board members of failing to adequately investigate the health care platform AON that were being moved to. They said AON representatives had meetings around the state and made promises they could not deliver.

Retirees said they were stuck with sky-high deductibles and plans that do not cover most doctors, hospitals, treatments or anything for retirees who have moved out of state.

“Despite these difficulties, it is abundantly clear in the record that the OP&F Board was thorough and conscientious in trying to accomplish the transition,” Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Richard A. Frye wrote in his ruling.

The retirees demanded changes to the insurance system and filed a lawsuit against the OP&F board, that went to a bench trial June 10.

Frye issued his ruling Tuesday dismissing the lawsuit and wrote that statutes dictated that the board was never explicitly responsible to provide healthcare insurance to retirees.

“The record here does not demonstrate that the OP&F Board abused its discretion or acted in the absence of meaningful evidence in studying health care benefit issues, in adopting a new stipend model, or in selecting AON to assist in administrating it,” Frye determined.

Roughly 8,000 retired Ohio police officers and firefighters are affected by the changes in the plan.