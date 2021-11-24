COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly 700 fewer people filed jobless claims in the week of Nov. 14 through Nov. 20 according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

Ohio’s unemployment rate in October was 5.1%, and the national unemployment rate in October

was 4.6%. The state’s labor force participation rate in October was 61.2%, while the national labor force participation rate in October was 61.6%.

Ohioans filed 7,218 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 695 fewer than

the previous week; and 40,399 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 1,229 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed from November 14-20, 2021, was 47,617.

ODJFS works in partnership with local workforce development boards and local staff to provide

employment and training services at 88 OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state.