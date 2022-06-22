YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel announced Wednesday he will be stepping down next year.

Tressel announced his decision at Wednesday afternoon’s YSU Board of Trustees committee meeting.

He plans to step down on February 1, 2023.

Board Chair John Jakubek said details regarding a plan to identify Tressel’s successor will be released as they become available.

“It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University…I cannot thank my family enough for allowing my schedule, and the needs of our university, to take priority and center stage,” he added. “It is now only fair to have Ellen, our wonderful children and grandchildren, extended family, friends and former students, set the schedule,” said Tressel in a press release.

A native of Northeast Ohio, Tressel first came to YSU in 1986 as head football coach. In 15 years, including six as executive director of Intercollegiate Athletics, YSU won four national championships. In 2001, Tressel left YSU to become head football coach at Ohio State University. In 10 seasons, he guided the Buckeyes to the 2002 National Championship and seven Big Ten Championships.

After leaving Ohio State and after a short stint as executive vice president for Student Success at the University of Akron, Tressel returned to Youngstown to become YSU’s ninth president.

Ellen Tressel is a YSU graduate and an accomplished businesswoman and philanthropist engaged in charitable causes and community organizations. She began her own financial career in her family’s business in Youngstown and served 17 years at Butler, Wick and Co.

The Tressels are the parents of four accomplished adults – Zak, Carlee, Eric and Whitney – and have two grandchildren, Jonathan James and Rose Marie Alson.

In a letter to the staff and students at YSU, Tressel said, “It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University in a number of capacities, and we will continue to do so, in whatever fashion that the YSU Board of Trustees sees fit.”

We reached out to Tressel for comment but he was unavailable. There will be another Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night.