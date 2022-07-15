AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The family of Jayland Walker released a statement Friday after the Summit County Medical Examiner revealed Jayland’s autopsy report.

The autopsy showed Jayland Walker was shot 46 times by police on June 27. It happened after officers had attempted to pull him over for a minor traffic violation. Eight officers opened fire on Walker, who was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

The autopsy showed Jayland was also shot multiple times in the back.

Jayland Walker’s family released a statement through their attorneys.

“Today’s Summit County Medical Examiner’s report on Jayland Walker’s death confirms the violent and unnecessary use of force by the Akron Police department on an unarmed young man who, as the family expected, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. That Jayland suffered 46 gunshot wounds to his body is horrific. The fact that after being hit nearly four dozen times, officers still handcuffed him while he lay motionless and bleeding on the ground is absolutely inhumane. The family is devastated by the findings of the report and still await a public apology from the police department.”

The police department has not responded to the autopsy report.