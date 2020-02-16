Jane Fonda to speak at commemoration of Kent State shootings

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Jane Fonda presents the award for best picture at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Fonda is among the speakers tapped to mark the 50th anniversary of the Kent State shootings. The 82-year-old actress and activist will highlight four days of events the Ohio university has planned to explore the lasting impacts of the events of May 4, 1970, which were considered pivotal in turning public sentiment against the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jane Fonda is among speakers tapped to mark the 50th anniversary of the Kent State shootings.

The 82-year-old actress and activist will highlight four days of events the Ohio university has planned to explore the lasting impacts of the events of May 4, 1970, considered pivotal in turning public sentiment against the Vietnam War.

On that day, the Ohio National Guard fired on students during an anti-war protest, killing four and injuring nine others.

Fonda plans to reflect on her life in social activism and the legacy of May 4, 1970, during her speech on May 3.  

