Jailbreak gone wrong: Inmate falls through ceiling

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/NBC News) — Surveillance footage from Ohio’s Montgomery County Jail shows the moment a woman’s escape attempt came to an unexpected end.

In the video, 42-year-old Jessica Boomershine can be seen falling from a drop ceiling, into the arms of guards waiting below.

A handful of other occupants in the room where she was being held watched her use a chair to climb into the ceiling and had alerted nearby guards to the situation.

Boomershine was facing charges for kidnapping and assaulting an elderly man.

