Jackson County man who fled to west coast to spend life in prison for child rape

JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Jackson County man who fled to the west coast to avoid child rape charges has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2012 sexual assault of a child.

Jason Rowland, 38, was convicted on Aug. 20 of one count of rape of a victim under the age of 10, a first-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

The charges stem from 2012 when Rowland is accused of sexually assaulting a child and then fleeing to Seattle.

“Rape is the violation of the body, the mind, and the soul and its trauma has a lifetime impact on survivors,” said Ohio Attorney General David Yost in a press release. “It is fitting that this predator will spend the rest of his days behind bars, he will molest no more children in no prison.”

Seattle Police assisted the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation with locating Rowland, who was extradited back to Ohio.