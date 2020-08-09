‘It’s going to work’: DeWine says he is confident in mail-in voting for presidential election

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed concerns about mail-in voting for the upcoming presidential election during a Sunday morning interview.

DeWine told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that he has confidence in the state’s absentee voting system.

“I can only speak to Ohio and we have long experience in voting by mail. We have a no, no reason. You don’t have to give a reason for four weeks. You can get an absentee ballot. It’s worked exceedingly well in Ohio. People could also go in at the board of elections and vote,” DeWine explained.

He also said he expects that more people are going to choose absentee or early voting options because of the coronavirus pandemic, citing that many Ohioans still do not want to go out.

The governor continued to say that while there is always a concern about fraudulent activity surrounding mail-in ballots, he believes Ohio is well-experienced with the process and has a good system in place.

“I’m comfortable,” he said. “Look, you always have to worry about fraud. You have to be vigilant. We have a great Secretary of State Frank LaRose and good local boards, Democrat and Republican checking on each other. It’s going to work.”

This assertion comes after several federal legislators and President Donald Trump himself have expressed concern over mail-in ballots.

However, Ohio leaders have assured voters they’ll be able to safely and securely cast their ballots.

Last week, Secretary of State Frank LaRose also dismissed concerns about mail-in voting being less secure as unfounded.

“Ohioans trust and embrace vote by mail and absentee balloting in Ohio. I believe this year, we’re going to see the highest percentage of absentee voting we’ve ever seen,” said LaRose.

He also explained that the state is planning to offer the same voting options in the General Election that Ohioans normally see, including absentee, early in-person and Election Day in-person voting.

Board of Elections officials estimate more than half of registered voters will be choosing absentee voting.

The Board of Elections encourages voters who choose to vote by mail to do so early to prevent a backlog or delayed results. The state will mail absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter around Labor Day.

Voters must register by October 5 to be eligible to vote in the General Election. Early in-person and absentee voting begins on October 6.

