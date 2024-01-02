IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – As of Monday, Ohio’s minimum wage has increased by 35 cents to $10.45 per hour. Even though workers will be bringing in bigger paychecks, Ohioans are split on how they feel about this new change.

The change was made possible through a constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2006. It states the minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 of each year to help offset inflation.

Nexstar’s WOWK spoke with Ohioans on New Year’s Day about this recent development. Ironton resident William Sowards is one of many who believe this is a step in the right direction the change is a “very good idea.”

However, others say they believe the cost of living has gone up so much that even with the increase, the new minimum wage is not livable.

According to a study by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center in 2023, Ohio is on the low end for the cost of living. The state was ranked 17th, with the number 1 ranking being the lowest cost of living.

A study by staffing company Peak Sales Recruiting revealed Ohio also ranked as the 24th best state to work in the U.S.

While some are still calling for higher wages, people like William Sowards are saying even a little help can go a long way.

“Everything is going up, gas prices are going up, food prices are way going up. We need all the help we can get around here,” Sowards says on New Year’s Day.