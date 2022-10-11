Sure, roller coasters can be scary, but the iPhone 14 is taking it to a new level.

Apple’s newest iPhone model, the iPhone 14, has a crash detection feature that alerts 911 when the user has been in a car accident. The iPhone 14 has also been notifying 911 dispatchers of a crash when a user is riding a roller coaster at Kings Island amusement park in Mason.

The Warren County Communications Center has received at least six crash-detecting phone calls from phones on rides at Kings Island since iPhone launched its new model in September. Similar issues have also occurred at a Six Flags amusement park near Chicago, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Apple, which also added the feature to the Apple Watch 8, suggests users should put their devices in airplane mode before riding a roller coaster. Kings Island’s policy states that cell phone use is prohibited and that all loose items be secured on rides.