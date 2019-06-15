Internet “yeets” all over Ohio gun manufacturer’s pistol-naming contest

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — A Mansfield-based gun manufacturer is crowdsourcing the name of its new nine-millimeter pistol, and the internet has responded.

Beginning earlier this month, Hi-Point Firearms urged social media followers to submit names for its new pistol, and the Yeet Cannon (YC-9) came out on top with 556 entries, according to the manufacturer’s Instagram page.

According to dictionary.com, “Yeet is an exclamation of excitement, approval, surprise, or all-around energy, often as issued when doing a dance move or throwing something.”

Also among the entries are two pro-gun websites, welikeshooting.com and studentofthegun.com.

Among the 7,880 entries submitted to Hi-Point, the top submissions are:

YC-9: Yeet Cannon — 556 entries

WLS-9: We Like Shooting — 360 entries

PS-9: Problem Solver — 306 entries

SOTG: Student of the Gun — 121 entries

NAME THE NINE.

.

Out of the 7,880 entries here are the most submitted in alphabetical order:



PS-9:Problem Solver – 306



SOTG: @studentofthegun – 121



WLS-9: @welikeshooting – 360



YC-9: Yeet Cannon – 556



Did you… https://t.co/cII0CLphDA — Hi-Point Firearms (@HiPointFirearms) June 14, 2019

From June 18 through the 24th, Hi-Point will be accepting votes among those four choices, according to its website.