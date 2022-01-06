COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–President Biden held former President Donald Trump responsible for the January 6 insurrection, and accused the former president and his supporters of holding a “dagger at the throat of America.”

On this one-year anniversary of the Capitol uprising, Ohio representative Tim Ryan told NBC4, the committee investigating the riot is closing in on what happened, and what should happen next.

Ryan chairs the committee that oversees the Capitol Police Department. His committee has made sweeping changes including appointing a new Capitol police chief, and a new Sergeant at Arms.

Ryan said he is outraged that so many Republicans oppose the work of the committee and that former Trump Administration insiders refuse to testify.

“I mean what do you have to hide? You know why wouldn’t you go before Congress. It was an insurrection and they were trying to stop the procedure of a new government coming in that was elected by the people. By the people,” said Ohio District 13 Congressperson, Democrat Tim Ryan. “They were trying to prevent it from happening. Why would you not come and want to be a part of that solution? That’s what’s so appalling about everything that people were perpetuating the lie that the election was somehow a fraud.”

Ryan said it’s important to hold those responsible for the uprising accountable, as soon as possible, so that Congress can move on to other pressing issues.