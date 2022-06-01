DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The security guard has died after an incident at Miami Valley Hospital.

According to officials on the scene, an inmate was receiving treatment in the emergency room at Miami Valley Hospital when he managed to get a gun away from the armed security guard watching him.

The inmate shot the security guard before running out of the building. The inmate then shot himself in the hospital parking lot. This happened around 9:45 am.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said he could not release the names of the inmate or the guard at this time.

The security guard has since died of his injuries and the inmate did not survive according to Dayton police.

Police said he was under arrest for a probation violation.

According to Streck, the inmate had a burglary felony charge and had past crimes related to minor drug charges. Streck reported that the inmate was going through some sort of detox at the hospital.

“There is nothing in this individual’s past that led anyone to believe that such a horrific incident would occur,” said Streck.

Police are investigating how this incident began and why the inmate was not handcuffed.

Our 2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that the ER was closed due to the incident. It reopened around 12:10 p.m.

According to Premier Health, the hospital is now safe and secure.

