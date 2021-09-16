Inmate disturbance reported at regional jail near Nelsonville

Ohio News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A “mass inmate disturbance” took place Thursday at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

Nelsonville police said it was called to help jail staff quell the disturbance and that it was contained to the facility, with no danger to the public.

A statement has yet to be released from the jail. The nature of the disturbance was not immediately clear, nor was it known how many law enforcement agencies assisted jail staff.

The jail serves Athens, Hocking, Morgan, Perry and Vinton counties.

