YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The company an inmate says provides mustard packets to the private prison in Youngstown was named in a lawsuit in federal court.

David Lettieri, 36, of Harperursville, New York is suing Four in One Inc. because he says nutrition information is not listed on the mustard packets the company provides to the prison, specifically mentioning carbohydrates and sugar, according to the lawsuit.

Lettieri is representing himself in the lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 25, but it’s on hold because Lettieri did not include a cover sheet for the case, so he has to do that before the case can go forward.

Lettieri is being held at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard-Coitsville Road while he awaits sentencing for trying to entice a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him, according to court documents.

Lettieri was found guilty in June 2023 on charges of enticement or coercion. According to case documents, Lettieri communicated with the girl and set up a meeting to have sex. However, the sexual encounter did not occur. Police found several messages between the victim and Lettieri on social media accounts and other seized evidence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.

Lettieri’s sentencing is awaiting several court actions, including a motion for acquittal. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.