Increase of fatal crashes for Ohio in 2019

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There was an increase of fatal crashes in 2019 compared to 2018, according to numbers released Friday.

According to Governor Mike DeWine, to date there were 1,119 people killed in traffic crashes, compared to 1,068 deaths the entire year of 2018.

Overall, traffic fatalities have increased in five of the past six years.

“Distracted driving involving smartphones is, without a doubt, a major contributing factor to this increase in traffic fatalities, which is why I’ve asked the Ohio State Highway Patrol to increase enforcement of distracted driving violations over the holidays,” said DeWine. “As we launch into one of the busiest travel times of the year, the way we drive will impact how many people are home for the holidays and how many people ring in the new year.”

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, more than 91,000 distracted driving crashes occurred in Ohio from 2013 to today resulting in more than 47,000 injuries. A total of 305 people were killed in distracted driving crashes during the same period.

A breakdown of crashes by county

Troopers say because drivers don’t always admit to distracted driving, the actual number of distracted driving crashes, injuries, and deaths are believed to be significantly higher.

Ohio law bans the use of any electronic wireless communications devices for drivers under 18. Texting while driving is illegal for all drivers but is a secondary offense for drivers 18 and above.

In addition to smartphone distractions, distracted driving includes any non-driving activity with the potential to distract a person from the primary task of driving and increase the risk of crashing. Distractions can be visual, taking eyes off of the road; manual, taking hands off the wheel; or cognitive, taking the mind off driving. Texting while driving is an example that results in all three types of distraction.