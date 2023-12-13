WOODMERE, Ohio (WJW) – An iconic restaurant in Northeast Ohio is closing its doors for good.

Corky and Lenny’s, founded by the late Sanford Kurland (Corky), closed on Tuesday.

Corky’s son, Kenny Kuand, made the decision Tuesday morning.

“It served a lot of wonderful purposes in terms of food and people meeting and people dating,” said Susan Rapkin, Corky’s daughter. “People met here and got married, and everyone has got a story.”

The restaurant is known for its corned beef, soup and baked goods.

Amanda Kurland, wife of Corky’s son, Kenny, said that they’re not closing due to a lack of business. The restaurant, like many others in Northeast Ohio, had trouble keeping a full staff after the pandemic.

Kurland said they had 80 employees before the pandemic. Since then, they have had about 33 to serve loyal customers, who would come from as far as Erie, Pa.

The Woodmere location had reportedly been in operation since 1973.