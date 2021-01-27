Husted, Tiberi say they are not interested in 2022 Senate run

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and former Congressman Pat Tiberi have announced they will not seek to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman in 2022.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Husted said his “public service skills and passion are at the state level.”

Husted outlined his plans for the next few years: He intends to keep doing the job as lieutenant governor, seek reelection to that seat, and one day run for governor.

Tiberi, who served in Congress as a representative of Ohio’s 12th District from 2000 to 2018, is currently the President and CEO of the Ohio Business Roundtable.

In a statement, Tiberi said the roundtable remains his primary focus.

Portman announced this week that he will not seek reelection to the Senate in 2022, citing extreme politics as the reason he will not run again.

Husted’s full statement is below:

“After contemplating running for the Senate for 48 hours, I was reminded how much I enjoy the challenges of my present job. I am truly grateful for the opportunities I have every day to work with the Governor to lead Ohio’s innovation, workforce and economic strategies and solve problems for people throughout our state. I know the work I am doing is making a difference in people’s lives. “The primary reason to run for public office is to have the opportunity to use the authority of that office to improve the lives of the people you represent. Being Lt. Governor provides me that fulfilling opportunity and I intend to keep doing this job, run for re-election, and one day in the future, I intend to run for Governor. My public service skills and passion are at the state level. “I believe there will be several good people who will seriously consider a run for the U.S. Senate post now served ably by Rob Portman, and I look forward to helping those people any way I can.” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted

Tiberi’s statement, in full, is below: