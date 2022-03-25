COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has had its hands full patching potholes and repairing central Ohio’s crumbling roads.

To help ODOT identify potholes in the Columbus area, residents can report road repair issues — and any damage incurred to a person or vehicle — on ODOT’s online reporting form.

Todd Borgerson, a 23-year-old Columbus resident, said he’s had to pay about $1,500 on car repairs over the last two months, largely due to striking potholes on the street.

“I’ve never seen more destroyed cars while driving,” he said. “Missing bumpers, so many spare tires – cars in Columbus have taken a beating this winter.”

Although ODOT is not responsible for repairing county and township roads, neighborhood streets or side streets, it will accept reports of damage on state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities and all interstates — more than 43,000 miles of roads.