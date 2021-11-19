CLEVELAND (WJW)– With winter weather here, you’ll want to get your car ready for snow and ice.

There are steps you can take now to help prevent problems when temperatures really drop.

“Our number one service call during the winter is assisting members with dead batteries,” said Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services, AAA East Central, in a news release. “In addition to addressing a car’s fall and winter maintenance needs, we advise motorists to focus on the health of their battery today, not when it’s too late.”

Here’s AAA’s checklist to prepare your vehicle for winter weather:

Battery. Get your battery tested. Summer heat can cause corrosion and fluid evaporation.

Tire tread. Insert a quarter in the groove with the top of George Washington’s head facing down. If you can see the top of Washington’s head, it’s time for new tires.

Tire pressure. Tire pressure decreases 1 PSI for every 10 degrees the temperature drops. That can put you at risk for a flat time.

Wiper blades. Replace blades that leave streaks or miss spots.

Washer fluid. Fill up on fluid with an antifreeze component.

Coolant levels. If levels are low, add coolant to maintain necessary antifreeze capability.

You should also have an emergency road kit that includes:

First aid kit.

Water.

Non-perishable snacks.

A bag of sand, salt of cat litter for traction.

Snow shovel.

Blankets.

Extra gloves.

Flashlight with extra batteries.

Ice scraper.

Window washer solvent.

Jumper cables.

Warning devices like flare or triangles.

Basic toolkit.