SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — For the next two days, a Cedar Point flash sale is offering discounted tickets.

The amusement park is set to open for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 6. To celebrate opening day, it’s offering single-day admission tickets for $39.99, which is $10 off the online price and $40 off the price at the gate, which dropped down to $80 this year.

The flash sale ends on Thursday, April 27.

You don’t have to go right away. The tickets are valid through June 30 for anyone age 3 and older. Children age 2 and younger get in free.

The tickets are not valid for the Cedar Shores Waterpark, or any other ticketed events, concerts or park buyouts.

What’s new this year at Cedar Point?

The park’s newest themed area opens this season: The Boardwalk, “a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear,” according to a news release.

It comes with new attractions and entertainment and places to eat, as well as a new roller coaster, The Wild Mouse, and a new two-floor complex, the Grand Pavilion. Classic rides Matterhorn and Scrambler have also been moved to The Boardwalk.

This year, Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island, an interactive attraction launched in 2019, was shuttered. The park’s regular night beach parties, Cedar Point Nights, have also ended.

Top Thrill Dragster, which was retired last year, is being reimagined for 2024.