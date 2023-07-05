COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans that are looking to show off their vocal talents and potentially be featured on one of America’s biggest shows now have a chance.

The Ohio State Fair announced a partnership with American Idol to hold a contest for a chance to be on the show and a part of the fair. The contest entry will be through video submissions, with entrants hoping to be one of eight finalists in the spotlight.

Submissions are open until July 19 at 11:59 p.m. To enter the contest, you can post a video of yourself singing on Instagram using #ohiostatefairidol and tagging the Ohio State Fair account (@ohiostatefair). Videos posted after the deadline will not be considered.

For the video to be considered, it must be between 60 and 90 seconds of you singing live with no voice alteration or filters. You can sing cover songs and can play an instrument.

Your birthday has to be between June 2, 1994, and February 15, 2009, to enter the contest, per American Idols eligibility requirements for its upcoming season.

The eight finalists chosen will win VIP Front of the Line passes to audition for American Idol’s virtual auditions and four free state fair tickets. Five of those finalists will also have their videos featured on the big screen at the WCOL Celeste Center before a select number of the fair’s concerts. To see the full 2023 Ohio State Fair concert schedule between July 26 and August 6, click here.

The grand prize winner will earn all the previous prizes and get a private VIP audition with the executive producers of American Idol. To learn more information about the contest, click here.